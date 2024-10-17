PLANO, TEXAS — Middleby Bakery named Chris Janarek account sales manager for Auto-Bake Serpentine. In this role, he will manage a mix of existing and new customer accounts across the company’s US territory.

“Chris is a great fit for this position,” said Scott McCally, president of Auto-Bake Serpentine. “With degrees in accounting and international business, Chris demonstrates a very structured and methodical approach to each customer’s unique application needs. Chris previously worked with Auto-Bake Americas from 2010 to 2014, then relocated from Chicago to Plano in 2015, where he remained with us as the company relocated its entire global operation from Australia to Plano. From 2017 until rejoining us, Chris has worked as a capital equipment technical sales expert for Zeppelin Systems and WAM Inc.”

Auto-Bake Serpentine specializes in high-speed, high-volume bakery production lines.

“Auto-Bake is arguably one of the most unique and innovative production lines in bakery,” McCally said. “Our customers need an experienced account manager to help guide them toward optimal solutions. Fortunately for Chris and our customers, his return will be seamless as we continue to find innovative ways to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership with the highest degree of production in the industry.”