RIDGEFIELD, NJ. — Toufayan Bakeries, one of the largest privately-held specialty baking companies in the United States, has introduced new sustainable packaging for its pita products.

Toufayan said the new packaging is 100% recyclable and features a resealable zipper closure, which eliminates the need for the plastic clip that the previous packaging had. The new packaging also no longer includes an inner cellophane wrap.

The packaging improvements are expected to reduce overall plastic consumption of Toufayan’s pita products by more than 40 tons a year, the company said.

“This is the pita our grandfather perfected, that we proudly share with families nationwide,” said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing and sales at Toufayan Bakeries. “We take great care in how it is packaged from our bakery to your home. Upgrading our entire product line to best-in-class sustainable packaging reflects our commitment as a family-owned business that cares deeply about future generations. It was essential that sustainability improvements would also enhance the customer experience while maintaining pricing, so families who are relying on Toufayan can continue to do so with confidence and joy.”

Toufayan said the company will transition to the new zip-top packaging for most of the products it bakes, and the inner liners have been removed from all its products. Other examples of the company’s commitment to sustainability include environmentally conscious sourcing and waste reduction efforts at each manufacturing facility.

Founded in 1926, Toufayan Bakeries’ product line includes pita, flatbread, bagels, wraps and snack products.