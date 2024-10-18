CHICAGO — Kellanova has added two new flavors to its light, flaky and buttery Club Crackers brand: Club Sweet Hawaiian and Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis.

Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers are reminiscent of Hawaiian rolls and may be paired with a variety of toppings such as turkey, Havarti cheese and a Dijon mustard drizzle, Kellanova said.

“This expansion of the Club lineup with the addition of Sweet Hawaiian gives our fans even more ways to enjoy the light, flaky, buttery cracker that’s always at the center of their gatherings,” said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Club Crackers. “Just like your favorite Hawaiian rolls, Club® Sweet Hawaiian crackers are incredibly versatile, whether you’re pairing them with creamy brie and tropical fruits for a delicious appetizer or topping them with ham and Swiss cheese for a savory bite, elevated with just a hint of sweetness.”

Meanwhile, Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis are limited edition bite-size crackers that are dusted with warm cinnamon and sweet sugar, complementing the buttery taste of Club, Kellanova said.

“The limited-edition Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis are perfectly salty-sweet munchable bites,” Foose said. “Heading into this holiday season’s celebrations, you can also get creative and use with a sweet dip or top your favorite desserts with a delicious buttery, cinnamon-sugar crunch.”

Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers will be available at select retailers starting this October and will expand to nationwide retailers in 2025 while Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis will be available for a limited time at nationwide retailers starting this October.