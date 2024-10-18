WeighPack Systems Inc., a Paxiom Group company, rolled out its PrimoLinear T-25 Twin Lane Net Weigher, a bulk weigh filling machine that is designed to accurately and efficiently fill bulk products into bags, boxes and containers. The PrimoLinear T-25 Twin Lane Net Weigher is the first to integrate an in-line metal detector between the filling process and weigh bucket, according to the company. This design isolates any load and directs the product into an inspection bin should metal ever be detected.

“We are excited to introduce our new bulk weigh filling machine to the market,” said Justin Taraborelli, vice president, WeighPack Systems Inc. “This machine is the result of our commitment to providing our customers with the best packaging solutions. We are confident that it will help businesses increase their productivity and efficiency.”

The machine includes three cascading pans per lane, including transfer, bulk and dribble pans for precision dispensing. The machine also features the company’s PrimoLinear Windows-based operating system, a digital camera with online support via WiFi or ethernet, an open-frame design for easy cleaning and a toolless adjustable conveyor to accommodate all container sizes.

(514) 422-0808 • www.weighpack.com