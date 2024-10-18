MORRISTOWN, NJ. — PLT Health Solutions, Inc. has hired Joe Weiss to its newly created role of global head of brand management. Weiss will support the development of the company’s ingredient brands in global markets, according to the company.

Before joining PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Weiss was president at Nutrition21, LLC. At Nutrion21, he oversaw ingredients in the beauty-from-within, cognitive health, weight management and sports nutrition categories.

Prior to Nutrition21, Weiss was vice president of corporate brands at Vitamin Shoppe where he oversaw the company’s private brand business and the development of new brands and line extensions, sourcing, contract manufacturing, quality assurance, scientific and regulatory affairs.

"The drive for product innovation is intense and global,” said Devin Stagg, chief operating officer at PLT Health Solutions. “Having worked both on the consumer product side and the ingredient side our industry, Joe is an ideal person to help guide these initiatives at PLT. Joe brings deep and immediately relevant industry experience, having walked in our customers' shoes, and a keen understanding of the scientifically supported branded ingredients business, both of which will be major assets as we develop new ways to create value for our customers.”