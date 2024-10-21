NORWALK, CONN. — Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of the Campbell Soup Co., is launching Thin & Crispy peppermint cocoa cookies.

Described as the first Thin & Crusty style cookies in the company’s holiday cookie lineup, the rich chocolate cookies are scattered with crisp peppermint chips, according to Pepperidge Farm.

“Pepperidge Farm invites you to have a little taste of the latest addition to our cherished holiday cookie collection,” said Ama Auwarter, vice president of bakery and cookies at Pepperidge Farm. “Made with high-quality ingredients, Thin & Crispy peppermint cocoa is a must-have for holiday gatherings, offering the perfect balance of flavor and festivity.”

Pepperidge Farm Thin & Crispy peppermint cocoa cookies are available at national retailers for a limited time starting this November for a suggested retail price of $5.09.