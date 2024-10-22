ROSSLYN, VA. — The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has named Melissa Hockstad president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 6, 2025. Hockstad will succeed David Chavern, who was named president and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) in September.

Hockstad will join the CBA from the American Cleaning Institute (ACL), where she was the president and CEO. She also has 25 years of executive experience, having held leadership roles at the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), the Plastics Industry Association, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), and Basell Polyolefins (now LyondellBasell). Association TRENDS and CEO Update named Hockstad Association Executive of the Year in 2023.

“Melissa was a standout candidate from a pool of very talented leaders,” said Linda Rendle, board chair of the CBA and chair and CEO of The Clorox Co. “She will bring strategic vision, in-depth knowledge and a track record of driving progress and growth to Consumer Brands. We are pleased to welcome Melissa to Consumer Brands and are confident she will drive forward the essential policy priorities of our growing membership as well as meet the evolving needs of consumers.”