MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. — Second Nature Brands is acquiring the Voortman cookie business from the J.M. Smucker Co. for approximately $305 million. The transaction includes a leased manufacturing plant in Burlington, Ont., and approximately 300 employees who will transition with the business.

“This strategic and transformative acquisition fits perfectly into our better snacking and treating portfolio of brands,” said Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Second Nature Brands. “The acquisition of Voortman broadens our scale within the cookie category and unlocks new opportunities and capabilities for future growth in the US and Canada.”

Second Nature Brands is a portfolio company of the private equity firm CapVest Partners LLP, New York. Other brands in the Second Nature portfolio include Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, Sahale Snacks, Sanders and Brownie Brittle.

Second Nature Brands acquired Sahale Snacks from J.M. Smucker in 2023. The Second Nature business has sales of approximately $500 million, according to the company.

For fiscal 2025, Smucker forecast the Voortman brand would generate approximately $150 million.

“This decision reflects our continued commitment to portfolio and resource optimization to focus on our largest growth opportunities as a company,” said Mark Smucker, chairman, president and CEO of Smucker. “The divestiture of the Voortman brand is an important step in our integration plans that will enable the execution of our Sweet Baked Snacks (business unit) strategy through dedicated focus and ongoing investments in the Hostess brand, advancing our leadership in the sweet baked goods category.”