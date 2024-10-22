GOLDSBORO, NC. — Alianza Team, a supplier of lipids, fats and oils solutions, has broken ground on its first United States-based blending and finishing facility in Goldsboro.

The Alianza Team currently has eight facilities across the Americas and is present in the US, Colombia, Mexico and Chile. The company also has investments in Asia and Europe with commercial operations in Europe, according to the company.

The company offers ingredient solutions for the dairy substitutes, infant formula, snacks and fries, plant-based products and bakery, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to announce this investment that represents Alianza Team’s commitment to entering the US market and being an active part of job creation and the business community in the region,” said Luis Alberto Botero, president and chief executive officer at Alianza Team USA.