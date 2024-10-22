WAYNESBORO, VA. — Middleby Food Processing promoted Carolynn Coiner to vice president of marketing and digitalization for the Middleby Food Processing brands. In her new role, Coiner will oversee marketing strategies, ensuring their continued growth, innovation and alignment with the broader Middleby total-line solution strategy.

“Carolynn is a talented professional thinker who has expertly managed to project and protect the uniqueness of our 27 global food processing brands while reconciling this effort with the Middleby integrated total-line solution strategy,” said Middleby Food Processing President Mark Salman. “She has demonstrated patience, creativity and impressive marketing savvy while helping to accelerate the digitalization of our marketing messaging and collateral. We are excited to have her in this new strategic role as we continue innovating and connecting with our global customers in meaningful ways.”

Coiner served as the marketing director for Middleby Food Processing and Packaging Technology brands for more than 15 years, where she spearheaded numerous initiatives that have strengthened the company’s presence in the marketplace.