Consumers love a good value, especially amid today’s inflated food prices. Pizza is no exception, having long stood as an affordable comfort food.

“The consumer isn’t willing to spend a whole lot more, so the retailers are asking us how we drive costs out of our product,” said Nick Falluca, chief product and innovation officer at Palermo’s, Milwaukee, Wis.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Falluca shares how Palermo’s is offering value across all its offerings, whether it’s a premium Screamin’ Sicilian pie or a private label pizza.

“Even though our Screamin’ Sicilian or Urban Pie may be $10, you can’t get a pizza at a restaurant for $10,” Falluca said. “Yes, our pizza is premium and more expensive, but you’re not going to get this quality and this taste at this price anywhere else.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how Palermo’s is satisfying the needs of every pizza consumer.

