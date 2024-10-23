YAKIMA, WASH. — Phil Pettine, Kwik Lok’s regional sales manager for the Northeast region, is retiring after 30 years of service to the company. He will be succeeded by Stephanie Wyjadka.

“Phil's dedication to Kwik Lok, creative mindset and commitment to customer success have been instrumental to Kwik Lok's advancements over the last three decades,” said Blair Chastain, Kwik Lok’s chief revenue officer. “We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and wish him well in his retirement. As we celebrate his legacy, we welcome Steph Wyjadka. Her experience and enthusiasm will be instrumental in building on Phil's success in the region.”

Pettine has played a crucial role in the expansion and growth of Kwik Lok since joining the team in 1995 as Northeast regional sales manager, according to the company. He later expanded his territory to include the mid-Atlantic region.

Wyjadka, who has worked at MSC Industrial Supply and Kimberly-Clark Professional, has a wealth of sales experience. She will focus on expanding Kwik Lok’s market share in her region. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.

“I’m thrilled to join the Kwik Lok team and look forward to contributing to our continued success in the Northeast,” she said. “This position offers a great opportunity to build on our strong customer relationships and continue delivering exceptional service.”