Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

When it comes to pizza, creative crusts are what’s hot. These include everything from a regional Chicago tavern-style to stuffed crusts, vegetable-based varieties and more. Consumers no longer care only about a pizza’s toppings — they want a next level crust to go with it.

“People are looking to explore with taste and texture more than ever before,” said Jim Viti, vice president of marketing and product development of DeIorio Foods, Utica, NY, a manufacturer of frozen pizza dough. “If you can offer that customization and personalization at the operator level, that’s turned into a customer expectation.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Viti shares how DeIorio’s is staying atop the new crust craze in its 100th year of business.

“We feel we’re dough specialists, and it’s such an exciting time to explore beyond the standard fares,” he said. “It’s a classic comfort food, but today there’s a vast array of ingredients. It’s kind of limitless.”

Check out this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn the trends driving pizza crust innovation and how dough manufacturers can take advantage.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

