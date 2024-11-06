Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

When it comes to pizza, consumers are no longer satisfied with the same old same old. They’re seeking elevated crusts and premium toppings that take these pies to the next level.

“The people who are eating pizza, which is everybody, have realized you don’t have to settle for basic,” said Chris Miller, director of operations for Baker’s Quality, Waukesha, Wis. “You can really enhance your pizza with the crust.”

While customers and consumers are demanding premium pizzas, they don’t want the premium price tag that often comes with them. In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Miller shares how Baker’s Quality is threading the needle of offering quality crusts customers expect at a price they can handle.

“What can we spend our money on to both increase the quality as well as increase our efficiency?” he said. “We’ve had to put a lot more thought into ‘Where do our dollars go?’ ”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn about the company’s high-quality crusts as well as its launch into retail.

