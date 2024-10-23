Pro Tip: Incorporating pulses into snack products offers an innovative way to improve nutritional value while maintaining sensory appeal.

Pulse-based snacks have garnered attention for their high nutritional value and potential to function as healthier alternatives to traditional snack foods. According to key findings from the comprehensive review by Escobedo and Mojica (2021), pulse-based snacks offer both promise and challenge.

Pulses such as lentils, chickpeas and beans are rich in protein, dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds. Their incorporation into snack foods responds to consumers' growing demand for healthier options.

Pulse-based snacks, which include baked, extruded and deep-fried varieties, present significant benefits, including improved nutritional profiles and potential health benefits.

For instance, extruded pulse-based snacks have lower fat content and are high in protein and fiber, offering a crunchy texture and better shelf stability compared to traditional fried snacks.

Baked pulse-based snacks, while often requiring gluten replacements, can also be nutritionally superior to their wheat-based counterparts.

One of the key health advantages of pulse-based snacks is their contribution to reducing the risk of noncommunicable diseases such obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Pulses' slow-digesting carbohydrates help regulate blood sugar levels, while their high fiber content aids in digestive health. Additionally, pulses are known for their bioactive peptides, which can play a role in preventing hypertension and managing oxidative stress.

However, there are several processing challenges when incorporating pulses into snack foods.

Pulses contain antinutritional factors, such as trypsin inhibitors, tannins and phytic acid, which can interfere with nutrient absorption. To overcome this, pretreatment methods such as soaking, fermentation and extrusion are used to reduce these compounds.

Despite these hurdles, pulse-based snacks have shown good sensory acceptance, especially when processed with proper flavor and texture enhancements. More rigorous consumer acceptance evaluations are needed, particularly using untrained judges to gauge the average consumer's reception.

In terms of the baking industry, the use of pulses presents a valuable opportunity to develop functional foods that not only meet the demand for healthier options but also capitalize on pulses' environmental benefits.

Pulses are a sustainable crop that require less water and generate lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to other protein sources. This aligns well with current trends toward sustainability in food production.

The take-home message for the baking and milling industry is clear: Incorporating pulses into snack products offers an innovative way to improve nutritional value while maintaining sensory appeal.

However, more research is needed to validate the health claims associated with pulse-based snacks and optimize their sensory attributes for broad consumer acceptance. With continued innovation, pulse-based snacks can establish a stronger presence in the functional food market, supporting both health-conscious consumers and sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Senay Simsek, serving as the department head, professor and dean’s chair in food science at Purdue University, possesses a background in cereal science, technology and wheat quality. Her goal is to foster collaboration between producers, scientists and food processors, optimizing research potential in this area.