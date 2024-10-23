DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries added two new members to the team of technical experts for Kemin Food Technologies – North America. Juan Carlos Monge joined the business unit as technical services manager and Kayle Eivins was hired as technical service associate.

“I am pleased to welcome Juan Carlos Monge and Kayle Eivins to our team,” said Marc Scantlin, president, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Their combined education and industry experience will enrich our technical services as Kemin strives to provide best-in-class innovation and support to our customers. From technical expertise and sales assistance to bench testing and research, to modulating formulations to optimize our products’ impact to meet our customers' needs, these two talented individuals will further ensure Kemin leads market innovation to help customers meet brand goals with successful food products.”

Monge brings more than 30 years of R&D and technical experience in meat and various meat species to his new role. He is also an expert in hydrocolloids. Monge came to Kemin from GPI, where he managed applications and technical solutions. Prior to that, he served as director of R&D at Smithfield Packing. Monge has also held technical positions at Keystone Foods and DuPont Protein Technologies. As technical services manager at Kemin, he will play a key role in ensuring the team understands and successfully fulfills customers' objectives to ensure product success. Monge earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Iowa State University.

Eivins will be part of the protein team in her new role at Kemin. She will support both the Kemin legacy portfolio, as well as a suite of functional proteins from a commercial perspective, including customer visits, trials and technical support. Eivins will also work behind the scenes on application studies. Eivins attended Iowa State University, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in animal science and agricultural communications. She also received her master's degree in meat science from Iowa State, where she completed research on natural antioxidants and their impact on bacon for the frozen foodservice sector.