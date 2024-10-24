CAMDEN, NJ. — To lure more adults to its Goldfish crackers, The Campbell Soup Co. is temporarily changing the snack catch to Chilean Sea Bass.

The food company on Oct. 23 launched Pepperidge Farm Chilean Sea Bass Baked Snack Crackers, a limited-time promotional offering aimed at making the fast-growing Goldfish brand more appealing to adults via a new name reinforcing that the snack isn’t just for kids. Through Oct. 30, consumers can go online to ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com to buy two bags of Chilean Sea Bass crackers for $7.38, while supplies last.

Campbell Soup said the Chilean Sea Bass crackers have the same cheddar flavor and look as Goldfish, “except now they have a fancy moniker” with a more “grown-up” name on the packaging. More inventory of the Chilean Sea Bass crackers will be made available daily through Oct. 30, the company added.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages,” said Danielle Brown, vice president for Goldfish at Campbell Soup. “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes, too.”

In particular, Campbell Soup said it’s targeting the Chilean Sea Bass crackers at Generation Z and millennial consumers, who grew up with Goldfish snacks. The company cited Circana purchase data showing that 50% of US Goldfish buyers are adults and Euromonitor survey findings that Gen Z adults are six times more likely than any other age group to buy Goldfish. Recent limited-edition launches under the Goldfish brand, including Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers and Goldfish Frank’s RedHot Original Crackers, also were aimed at adult palates, according to Campbell Soup.

The Chilean Sea Bass Baked Snack Crackers launch is being supported by an integrated marketing campaign — developed and produced by agencies Mischief @ No Fixed Address and Spark — that includes earned media, a strategic creator partnership with Instagram account Dude With Sign, and a media buy spanning digital touchpoints such as online video and social media like Meta, Reddit and TikTok to engage the target audience of adult snackers.

“How do you change the false perception that Goldfish are only a kid’s snack?” said Howard Finkelstein, group creative director at New York-based Mischief. “Easy. Change the name to a more sophisticated fish. It’s tongue-in-cheek, which is also where we want grown-ups to put Goldfish crackers.”

Goldfish became a billion-dollar brand for Campbell Soup earlier this year. From fiscal 2019 to 2024, the brand posted 50% net sales growth, and it currently accounts for a quarter of the company’s snack portfolio, said Christopher Foley, president of the Snacks division.

“We’ve transformed this brand from a kid snack to an all-family snack,” Foley said last month at Campbell Soup’s annual Investor Day. “For the fifth year in a row, Goldfish is the No. 1 favorite snack amongst teens. Looking at household penetration, our all-family households grew by 1 million in just this past year and, importantly, those Gen Z households gained significant household penetration, six times faster than the total rate of our all-family (households).”

Campbell Soup has projected $1.3 billion in net sales for Goldfish by fiscal 2027, which would make it the single largest brand in the company’s portfolio.

“When you look back to 2019, we’re on course to double this brand in 10 years,” Foley said.

Also in September, Campbell Soup

at its manufacturing plant in Richmond, Utah, to help meet burgeoning demand for the snack cracker. The company said the bakery’s Goldfish output stands to increase 50% with the new line addition.