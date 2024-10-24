ONEONTA, NY. — Hartwick College held a grand opening Oct. 22 for its baking innovation lab in Oneonta designed to assist small and mid-sized producers and processors of local cereals and grains such as growers, bakers and food product developers.

The 3,500-square-foot facility features a pilot mill, bakery and classrooms as well as a laboratory that provides quality testing services for locally produced grains, flour and grain-based products. Services include grain and flour quality testing, test milling on stone mills and other mills, and recipe testing for whole grain flour and stone-ground flour.

“The launch of the baking innovation lab represents a major advancement in our dedication to the craft food and beverage community,” said James Mullen, president of Hartwick College. “By offering vital resources and expertise, we enable local producers to innovate and enhance their products, ultimately benefiting our regional economy and food culture. We are thrilled that Hartwick College will establish a presence downtown. This initiative would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Hartwick College board of trustees, the city of Oneonta and the commitment from the Governor’s office.”

The baking innovation lab is part of a $19 million Dietz Street mixed-use development. The project received $1.47 million in funding from the city of Oneonta.