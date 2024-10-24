JACKSON, MICH. — Ahmet Hepdogan has been promoted to senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, North America, at Dawn Foods.

With the promotion, Hepdogan adds oversight of Dawn’s distribution services and supply chain to his responsibilities over procurement. He will report directly to John Schmitz, chief operating officer, Americas, and will remain a member of the North America leadership team.

Dawn said the promotion will give the company a more integrated approach to its supply chain management.

“Ahmet is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record of driving value and placing our customers at the forefront of everything we do,” Schmitz said. “His well-deserved reputation for excellence inspires confidence that he will continue to advance our business objectives, strengthen our partnerships with suppliers, and elevate our customer service to new heights.”

Hepdogan has been with Dawn since 2022, leading the North American procurement team and serving as a key representative of Dawn within the vendor community. He has successfully enhanced Dawn’s strategic sourcing process and strengthened vendor partnerships to meet business goals.

Hepdogan has more than 20 years of experience leading world-class procurement and supply chain organizations. Before Dawn, Hepdogan held key leadership positions at Ferrera, Aryzta, US Foods, and C.H. Robinson. As chief procurement officer at Ferrera and senior vice president of procurement at Aryzta, he developed successful partnerships and improved supply chain processes, always focusing on mutually beneficial relationships internally with cross functional partners and externally with customers and suppliers.