Snacking continues to gain momentum. Whether it’s major CPG players positioning themselves to participate in the category or the 46% of consumers snacking three or more times per day, the snacking industry is thriving. As the leading international trade association representing more than 400 companies worldwide, SNAC International educates, advocates and connects industry stakeholders.

In the next six months, SNAC members can keep pace with these changes through three key initiatives: our leadership training program with Georgetown University, our snack-specific legal forum and our industry dashboard, SNACTrac.

Innovation is essential to our category, and effective innovation requires well-trained leaders. To nurture these skills, SNAC International has developed a program in partnership with Georgetown University. With a decade of training and more than 600 alumni, this free program for members is a must-attend. This year's Emerging Leaders program will be held in Washington, DC, from Oct. 28-30.

In addition to fostering innovation, we recognize that the functioning of our food system relies on a robust regulatory and legal environment. SNAC International’s Legal Forum will convene the industry’s legal and regulatory teams to address specific industry issues. Unlike any other legal and regulatory event, this forum will focus on snack-specific topics, including Prop 65, FDA regulations, workforce and labor issues, and more. The event will take place on Nov. 12-13 in Washington, DC.

Lastly, in March at SNAXPO, we will unveil SNACTrac — a member-only data platform that provides detailed insights into trending data for key US economic and snack food industry indicators. Updated quarterly, this platform is designed to help members understand the current business climate, focusing on snack food industry trends and critical factors impacting supply and demand. Developed by SNAC’s Associate Executive Council, SNACTrac will empower members to adapt to evolving circumstances and serve as a go-to resource.

As the snack industry continues to evolve, so too must our approach to leadership, education and data-driven insights. SNAC International is committed to equipping our members with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in this dynamic environment. By participating in our initiatives — whether it’s honing your leadership skills, engaging in vital legal discussions or leveraging the insights from SNACTrac — you are not just investing in your own growth, but also in the future of your company and our industry as a whole. Together, we can navigate the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities that snacking innovation presents, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this thriving market.