SHELTON, CONN. — Subway has launched the double chocolate peppermint footlong cookie, which it describes as its first ever holiday footlong cookie and a follow-up to its footlong chocolate chip cookie.

The new cookie is made with double chocolate cookie dough, chocolate and white chips, and peppermint extract and topped with red and white candy cane pieces.

“Since their debut earlier this year, millions of footlong cookies have delighted our fans — now we can’t wait for them to experience how we’ve reimagined another classic cookie flavor into even more footlong indulgence,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. “The holiday season is synonymous with cookies, making it the perfect time to introduce this new warm, flavor-packed footlong cookie to our snack menu.”

The double chocolate peppermint footlong cookie is available online at nationwide Subways stores as well as on its site and app between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. It is the second footlong cookie on its snack menu to be priced at $5.