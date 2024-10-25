URBANA, OHIO — The American Society of Baking (ASB) announced its 2025 inductees into the Baking Hall of Fame on Oct. 24 at the Bundy Baking Museum, home of the Baking Hall of Fame.

“The Baking Hall of Fame was created 2005 as a tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the United States baking industry,” said John Phillips, key accounts manager for Lesaffre and interim chair of the Baking Hall of Fame committee. “This year, we are pleased to announce the induction of four individuals as the class of 2025.”

Inductees this year are the Orlando brothers of Orlando Baking Co., Cleveland; Ramon Rivera, senior vice president of global operations for Grupo Bimbo, Mexico City; Henry Zobel, a retired research chemist; and Ron Zelch, a retired instructor for AIB International.

Brothers Nick, Sonny and John Orlando are credited with introducing ciabatta bread to the United States in 1986, igniting its popularity in the following years. The trio discovered the bread while on a business trip to Italy and knew it would be a hit in the states.

“From being virtually unknown, it quickly spread in popularity across the country,” Phillips said. “Ciabatta has been at the forefront of the artisan bread renaissance in America over the past four decades in supermarkets, in-store bakeries and retail freezer kits, also in foodservice operations around the country,” Phillips said.

The brothers took over the family bakery in the 1960s, transforming it into a successful wholesale manufacturer of Italian, artisan and Old World breads. John Orlando also pioneered the transition from wooden peel boards to plastic ones for hearth-baked breads.

Rivera is a 43-year industry veteran who began his career at Grupo Bimbo in Mexico in 1981, holding various positions in engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and general management.

In his previous role as vice president of operations and supply chain, Rivera oversaw the entire Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) supply chain, including 61 bakeries and more than 11,000 delivery vehicles.

“He has helped to create the most efficient supply chain in the industry, with a laser sharp focus on producing and delivering the freshest, highest quality baked goods in the nation,” Phillips said. “His peers know that his business acumen and technical leadership have been instrumental in transforming BBU, and his innovative ideas, along with strong industry partnerships, are commendable.”

As a chemist for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) lab from 1951 to 1966, Zobel was instrumental in the development of anti-staling enzymes, which significantly enhanced the shelf life of baked goods.

“At that time, bread products had a three-day shelf life in general, largely limited by staling,” Phillips said. “Today, bread products exhibit no staling for weeks. We've all benefited and continue to be enriched by his work, yet most people in the industry do not know this story or where anti-staling enzymes came from.”

Zelch began teaching at AIB International in the 1980s, instructing students on the production of buns, rolls, cakes and sweet goods. Over his decades-long career Zelch instructed more than 2,900 students, and he additionally traveled around the world educating bakers.

“If you were in the baking industry from 1980 to 2020, I'm sure you knew or someone you knew in the baking industry knows Mr. Zelch,” Phillips said. “His contributions as a master baker, educator and industry influencer have made a lasting impact on the baking community.”

The newest Baking Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at ASB’s BakingTech 2025 conference, to be held Feb. 15-18, 2025 in Orlando. To watch the full Hall of Fame announcement, visit ASB’s Facebook page. To register for BakingTech 2025, click here.