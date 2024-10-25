INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MINN. — Manfred Bonetsmüller, founder and longtime managing director of Somic Group, died on Oct. 10, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Bonetsmüller founded the company in Amerang, Germany, in 1974, recognizing the opportunities of automated food production. He developed numerous technical innovations, including stacking, portioning and wrapping machines for the cheese industry, quickly winning customers from Germany and France in the process.

“His inventive spirit and personality shaped the company from Amerang in Upper Bavaria for more than 40 years,” Somic stated. “His willingness and know-how in response to individual customer requirements contributed enormously to the company’s further growth.”

In the early 1980s, Bonetsmüller developed the first carton erector, a landmark invention that laid the foundation for the company’s growth. Somic would eventually offer complete packaging lines for dairy manufacturers and become one of the sector’s leading suppliers.

During his leadership, Somic developed a compact carton machine that combined two systems, allowing products to be collected, grouped and packed by one machine for the first time.

“With this innovative technology, more product shapes such as cups, tins, bags, folding cartons and others could be processed, which enabled the company to expand into more sectors and countries,” the company stated. “The basic modular principle of Somic’s end-of-line packaging machines he developed are still one of the keys to the company’s success today. It allows maximum output on the smallest footprint and can be individually adapted to any packaging task.”

Somic machines, which range from tray packers and lid tray packers to wraparound packers, are used today in food, non-food and health care sectors.

The company expanded into North America with Somic Packaging in 2014, and in 2019 added another production facility with the acquisition of Somic Haag. Subsidiary Somic Packaging Asia Pacific opened last December in Thailand.

“The packaging industry has lost an ingenious developer and inspiring visionary,” Somic stated. “The Somic team intends to honor his life’s work and spirit by continuing to develop groundbreaking packaging solutions that are ‘engineered to perform.’ ”