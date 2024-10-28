OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular continued to make strides in its sustainability efforts ranging from emissions-reduction technology to launching a regenerative agriculture pilot program, the company said in its fourth annual report detailing its environmental stewardship efforts in fiscal year 2024.

The report, released Oct. 23, outlines Scoular’s sustainability progress from June 2023 through May 2024 and accomplishments on each of the company’s five sustainability pillars: carbon footprint reduction, responsible product sourcing, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, and workplace health and safety.

“Scoular’s fiscal year 2024 sustainability report reflects our continued commitment to driving our five sustainability pillars, established in 2020,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer at Scoular. “As the marketplace continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we are well positioned to invest in ways to support our producers, customers and other industry partners to meet their goals and create value.”

Omaha-based Scoular is a $9.7 billion global agribusiness that buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients by leveraging its global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation.

Scoular is using emissions-reduction technology on a trial basis at its sustainability showcase hub in Adrian, Mo., including the installation of solar panels and energy saving technology on grain bunker fans. The facility was commissioned in 2013, allowing for easier implementation of new technology. Adrian handles corn, soybeans and wheat, which are used in animal feed and flour mills and for export.

The first sustainability hub initiative was the installation of VFD motors on the fans that keep grain stored in bunkers conditioned. The motors resulted in a 53% decrease in electricity usage by the bunkers in year one, with an anticipated reduction of 84% once the system is refined, Scoular said.

The company also launched a regenerative agriculture sourcing program in conjunction with two wheat milling customers: Miller Milling and Grupo Trimex. The program’s goal is to incentivize growers to use farming practices that build soil health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while increasing supply chain transparency for ingredients.

“Our sustainability report highlights many of our achievements, including supply chain collaborations to reduce the environmental impact of the commodities we source,” said Beth Stebbins, director of sustainability at Scoular. “We pride ourselves in building out sustainability solutions, like our regenerative sourcing pilot, that provide value to both our growers and end-use customers.”

In fiscal 2025, Maass said Scoular will assess and refresh its pillar commitments to ensure the company’s strategy continues to build on its achievements and learnings to drive opportunities that positively shape the industry going forward.

“I am excited about the evolution and innovation in our industry and believe with change and challenges come innovation and opportunities to create a more sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come,” he said.

