IRVING, TEXAS — Xochitl, a maker of Mexican tortilla chips and salsa, has added four members to its leadership team. The leadership change follows Xochitl’s acquisition by Forward Consumer Partners, a private investment firm, in May when the firm acquired a 50% ownership stake in the company.

Carols Salinas, founder, chief executive officer and chairman emeritus of Xochitl, retained a 50% interest in the company. Matt Leeds, founder and managing partner of Forward Consumer Partners, succeeded Salinas as chairman of Xochitl.

The company has named Jolie Weber as chief executive officer; Dan Schlegel as head of sales; Andrew Glanz as head of operations; and Jose Carlos Carrillo as head of marketing and e-commerce.

Weber most recently was CEO of Lenny & Larry’s and earlier was CEO at Wise Foods, Inc.

Schlegel joins the company from Sazerac Co. where he most recently was vice president of national key accounts. Previously, he was vice president of national accounts for Barcel USA. He also was with Bimbo Bakeries USA for approximately seven years in several financial leadership positions.

Before Xochitl, Glanz most recently was with Seed Beauty as senior vice president of operations. Glanz previously was regional plant manager at SunOpta and earlier operations manager at Shearer’s Snacks.

Carlos Carrillo held marketing roles at Topo Chico, Wise Foods and Coca-Cola.