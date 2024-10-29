NEW YORK — Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer children’s food company, has launched organic oatmeal baby cereal. The company said its organic oatmeal baby cereal is targeted toward infants aged four months and older.

The product, which comes in a resealable bag, is formulated from such ancient grains as barley and millet. Each serving contains 14 grams of whole grains and 13 essential vitamins and minerals.

The organic oatmeal baby cereal also is free of added sugar, rice and the top nine allergens, according to the company.

“At Little Spoon, we saw a clear need to innovate in the baby cereal space to ensure a safe, nutritious and high-quality offering for nourishing first bites,” said Angela Vranich, co-founder and chief product officer of Little Spoon. “Baby cereal is often the first food parents introduce, so transparency and the highest of safety standards is critical to us.”

The company also manufactures baby blends, biteables, plates, lunchers, smoothies, snacks and puffs for babies and children that were designed as a convenient option for parents, according to the company.