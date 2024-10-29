TEUTOPOLIS, ILL. — Siemer Milling Co. has completed a comprehensive technology upgrade that includes modernizing its virtualized infrastructure, a new centralized phone system and networking hardware to boost efficiency and strengthen security.

The initiative was accomplished across Siemer’s operations in partnership with C1, a global technology solutions company based in Bloomington, Minn. Siemer operates flour mills in Teutopolis, Ill.; Hopkinsville, Ky.; and West Harrison, Ind.

“This technology transformation represents our ongoing commitment to modernization while maintaining the quality and service our customers expect,” said Alan Waggoner, information systems and security manager at Siemer Milling. “These upgrades allow us to operate more efficiently while maintaining our focus on delivering premium wheat products to our customers.”

The modernization project addresses several key areas of Siemer’s operations:

Implementation of a new centralized phone system resulting in significant cost savings

Upgrade of virtualized infrastructure backend

Deployment of modern networking infrastructure

Enhanced IT security measures

Comprehensive employee training and support

“As a family-and-employee-owned business, investing in our infrastructure ensures we can continue serving our customers with the highest quality products while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence,” Waggoner said.

With headquarters in Teutopolis, Siemer Milling’s primary product is wheat flour used in making foods such as cookies, crackers, cakes, pretzels, batters, breading and biscuits. The company’s three mills have a total daily capacity of 41,500 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s

.

2024 Grain & Milling Annual