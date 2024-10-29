UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Members of the food and animal nutrition industries will be able to experiment, innovate and find concrete solutions at Bühler’s recently inaugurated Grain Innovation Center (GIC), the latest addition to the company’s Application & Training Center at its headquarters in Uzwil, Switzerland.

“We cover the entire range of production, from various raw materials to a wide array of finished products,” said Johannes Wick, chief executive officer of Grains & Food at Bühler Group. “In doing so, we provide our customers with exceptional flexibility and the choices they need to address increasing challenges and revolutionize their markets.”

The GIC replaces Bühler’s Grain Technology Center, which served the milling industry since 1951. The new five-story facility spans more than 21,500 square feet and features state-of-the-art infrastructure along with over 70 pieces of equipment from Bühler and its partners. The GIC works as a leading-edge arena for customers to experiment, innovate, and find concrete solutions to meet their specific needs, the company said.

With changes in global grain supply chains, nutritional requirements, transparency of sourcing and pricing pressure, the milling industry faces a challenging environment. These challenges include maintaining flour quality with variable raw materials, improving production and energy efficiency, managing safety issues, or finding and keeping well skilled professionals. The GIC will help drive a faster pace of innovation for new technologies, such as automation, the Internet of Things and data analytics, to meet consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable products, Bühler said.

The GIC is equipped with the latest solutions and technologies for processing grain and pulses. Customers can conduct tests on food and animal feed and develop new processes and solutions in various areas, including cleaning, optical sorting, grinding, sifting, mixing, protein shifting (a mechanical process that increases the protein concentration in plant-based raw materials). Additionally, they can work on hygienization and pelleting, as well as dehulling, peeling, and pearling of grains and pulses.

“The GIC offers an unparalleled environment where customers can develop tailored processes and witness the extensive capabilities of Bühler’s diverse portfolio firsthand,” said Stefan Birrer, head of business area milling solutions at Bühler. “The GIC is not just a facility, it’s a symbol of our commitment to helping customers succeed in an industry that is continuously evolving.”

Food trials encompass a variety of raw materials, including cereals, herbs, spices and pulses. The GIC includes the technology and expertise to conduct trials on local and ancient grains — raw materials that can play a vital role in improving food security in many countries. Leveraging its extensive know-how in processing, the GIC also offers testing for various other commodities, including coffee, nuts and insects. Additionally, the Application & Training Center caters to non-food bulk solids, such as plastics and absorbers.

Feed trials can be performed with production capacities of up to 5 tonnes per hour, covering the entire production line or individual process steps.

“One of the main advantages of the GIC is its ability to provide not only detailed data that enable continuous and precise monitoring of the process but also the physical and chemical properties of the product at every stage of production and under different process conditions,” said Lothar Driller, department manager, Feed Application Center and Trainings at Bühler.

The side streams generated by the GIC, such as wheat bran and rice husks, corn husk, pea hulls, and screenings from cleaning, will feed Bühler’s Energy Recovery Center, which provides heating for Bühler offices in Uzwil. Customers also can use this center to explore the potential of utilizing side streams through energy recovery, which can lead to the reduction of their carbon footprint, waste and energy costs.

The GIC is part of Bühler’s Application & Training Center hub, which encompasses the four recently launched ATCs — Flavor Creation Center, Food Creation Center, Protein Application Center, and Energy Recovery Center — and other centers that have been in operation for several years, such as the Extrusion Application Center and Pasta Application Center.

With this innovation hub, Bühler can provide full, farm-to-fork coverage, encompassing entire value chains.

“Our broad business stretches across the entire protein value chain, and we have meticulously implemented a strategy for partnerships, closing internal gaps and enhancing material flow,” said Rudolf Hofer, head of the Grain Innovation Center.

The modernization project also includes Bühler’s Milling Academy and the Swiss Institute of Feed Technology (SFT), both of which will be housed in a new structure located next to the GIC.

The new Milling Academy and the SFT facility will have classrooms, open learning areas, meeting rooms, a customer service corner, new laboratories, a workshop area, and a larger changing room for customers and employees.

The new building will enable Bühler’s team and customers to adapt and develop the skills needed to keep pace with a quickly changing and increasingly challenging work environment, the company said. About 1,000 customers and 150 internal employees were trained in more than 120 training courses offered by the Milling Academy and the Swiss Institute of Feed Technology in 2023. The new training facility is due to be operational by January 2025.