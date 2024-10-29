VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle has introduced Cookie Nachos, a fully customizable and shareable dessert combining cookies and nachos, as part of its Toll House brand and partnership with former National Football League player Peyton Manning.

Inspired by the Mannings family, the new cookie nachos kits come with chocolate cookie dough, three varieties of morsels, “chip-shaped” cookie cutters and a $25 gift card to purchase nacho-inspired toppings, Nestle said.

“Connecting people over a shared plate of warm, freshly baked cookies has always been at the heart of our business,” said Melanie Knoke, senior marketing manager of Nestle Toll House. “We know small moments in the kitchen can turn into big, magical memories. Our partnership with Peyton Manning is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday and football season, made even sweeter with the ultimate shareable snack — Cookie Nachos.”

Nestle Toll House Cookie Nachos will not be available to purchase at retailers, but consumers in the United States can acquire cookie nachos kits through an official sweepstakes starting Nov. 6.