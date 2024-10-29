NEW YORK — Kind Snacks, a portfolio of Mars, has named Jon Craig as its new chief financial officer of Kind North America. Craig succeeds Kaj van de Kieboom, who transitioned to global CFO of Mars Health and Wellness, according to the company.

As CFO, Craig will guide the company’s financial and business strategy to support long-term growth objectives, according to Kind.

“We are very excited to welcome Jon into the Kind family as the new chief financial officer,” said Daniel Calderoni, chief executive officer of Kind North America. “Jon’s depth of experience across multiple markets and his ambition for driving results and challenging the status quo make him an integral addition to Kind’s leadership team.”

Craig joins the company from Mars, where he most recently was supply finance director for Mars Wrigley Europe, CEAB and Turkey division. He joined Mars in May 2010 as overheads analyst for Mars Chocolate in the United Kingdom. Prior to his tenure at Mars, he was a fixed income derivatives analyst at Morgan Stanley.