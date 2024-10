LEXANA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of J.M. Smucker Co., has confirmed the first Twinkies mystery flavor as blue raspberry.

After this flavor was first launched in July, fans have been guessing what this flavor might be, Hostess said. Earlier this month, content creator and co-creator of the mystery flavor Taylor Calmus, also known as Dude Dad, confirmed in an Instagram video that the flavor is blue raspberry.

Hostess said the flavor is available at Walmart for a limited time.