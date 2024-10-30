BOSTON — Tate & Lyle PLC and Manus, a company that uses synthetic biology to develop ingredient alternatiaves, have formed a partnership called The Natural Sweetener Alliance. The partnership aims to expand access to natural sugar reduction options, according to the companies.

The first product developed by the partnership is stevia Reb M. The ingredient will be domestically sourced, according to the companies.

“We are delighted to partner with Manus and to combine our extensive capabilities and expertise to provide customers with access to high-quality bio-converted stevia Reb, sourced and manufactured in the Americas,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “This partnership, which represents a further strengthening of our sugar reduction offering, will enable us to create new and innovative solutions for customers and help them meet growing consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.”

The stevia Reb M will be manufactured at Manus’ facility in Augusta, Ga.

“Enabled by Manus’ advanced bio-alternatives scale-up platform and powered by Tate & Lyle’s global reach, I am thrilled to see two market leaders join forces to form The Natural Sweetener Alliance,” said Ajikumar (Aji) Parayil, founder and CEO of Manus. “Together, we will accelerate innovation, secure supply, and grow the global natural sweeteners market, driving down sugar consumption and making healthier, high-quality options accessible worldwide.”