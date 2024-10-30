More flavor options in the cracker category along with brands tapping into new consumer tastes presents some exciting new innovations for cracker producers, said Pooja Lal, analyst, US foodservice reports and Mintel Menu Insights.

“The next step in the evolution of crackers involves further experimentation with flavors and textures, partnership with other food brands, and leveraging versatility to build occasions and meet evolving consumer needs,” she added.

Brands are creating unconventional flavors and textures that refresh consumer perceptions and offer distinctive dining experiences beyond snacking that can extend consumption occasions, she said.

“Examples of unconventional flavors include pizza or chipotle flavors, and unconventional textures consist of double-sided, oven-baked or sourdough-based crackers,” Lal explained.

Kellanova, Chicago, which sells a variety of popular cracker brands, including Club, Town House, Toasteds and Carr’s, keeps track of emerging consumer trends to deliver new experiences, said Carrie Foose, director, salty marketing, Kellanova.

“In January 2024, we expanded our bite-size Minis offerings with Club Minis Parmesan Garlic and Town House FlipSides Minis, which are a tasty mashup of a pretzel and a cracker,” she said. “We also recently launched limited-edition Club Crisps Mike’s Hot Honey, our very first brand collaboration for the Crisps product line rooted in the ‘swicy’ flavor trend our fans have been craving.”

The company seeks out seasonal opportunities for inspiration that brings variety and fun for consumers.

“We’ve developed fun shapes such as our Town House Star Spangled flag-shaped crackers that we launched for the summer and continue to explore new flavor offerings inspired by both trending and seasonal flavor cues,” Foose said.

Experimenting with cracker pairings and flavors is a major trend that consumers are embracing, she added.

“While bold and spicy flavors remain a popular focus within the category, shoppers are also looking for satisfying ready-to-eat flavorful snacks that help curb their appetite between meals,” Foose said. “Moreover, the need for a salty snack that fits everyday rituals and routines has risen among consumers as they look for a snack that provides a sense of comfort and routine.”

Artisanal brand Partners, a Tasteful Choice Co., Des Moines, Wash., uses a slow baking process to get the right crispy and crunchy textures, said Cara Figgins, company president. The company makes its own ingredients like slow-roasted garlic and onion puree to ensure quality.

“Customers still love simple flavor profiles in high-quality products that they can use for everyday eating and feel proud to serve to guests or use for more upscale charcuterie experiences,” she said.

The company, which recently launched a new sourdough deli cracker in a clear tub, crafts its flavor profiles, which are on trend with the demand for sourdough, she said, adding that the company has seen a lot of interest in these products.

“Small-batch and artisanal crackers continue to grow in the cracker space,” Figgins said. “Frequently this category of crackers includes unique ingredients, specially crafted flavors and slow baking techniques.”

Rustic Bakery often introduces new flavors at one of the company’s four cafes in Marin County, north of San Francisco. If they catch on, then they may become a retail product. But the flavor that launched the line, Organic Olive Oil & Sel Gris classic Flatbread cracker, remains its most popular. Still, the bakery is open to new things, like bringing sweet and savory flavors together.

“For example, we have had a great response to our Black & White Sesame Savory Biscuit,” said Shaila Garde-Lester, vice president of marketing, Rustic Bakery. “Shortbread sweetness combined with a unique umami flavor from the combination of sesame seeds has struck a chord with consumers who are enjoying the biscuits as a snack and as a uniquely creative addition to a charcuterie board.”

Although the cookie and cracker categories have shown some softness in sales, there are signs of improvement, said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor consumer goods and foodservice insights, Circana.

“Brands need to look within their portfolio and see where positive momentum is being realized across channels, sizes, flavors, claims, etc.,” she said, adding that reminding consumers of a brand’s benefits will help them reach consumers. LTOs, different shapes and sizes, and new flavors appeal to consumers, as well as collaborations with events and movies to add excitement.

Cookie and cracker producers are innovating in ways that fulfill consumers’ needs, which include indulgent and healthful attributes.