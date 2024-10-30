Perhaps one of the biggest innovations in pan handling didn’t require an advancement in technology. Rather, it involves stacking pans upside down so the weight of the stack is on the rims or bar bands instead of on the cup bottoms.

“We’ve been trying to store the pans upside down with all of our products, and that includes stacking and unstacking or storing and retrieving pans with the open side down where all of the pan weight is supported by the pan band versus supporting the pans by the cup,” noted Ken Mentch, automation sales manager, Middleby Bakery. “A pan is more structurally sound when you are stacking it upside down than when you’re handling them open side up.”

Over the years, pan materials have become more durable and lightweight, improving product quality and capacity for bakeries, said Scott Bieker, executive vice president of sales, North America, Bundy Baking Solutions.

“Innovations such as American Pan’s patented ePAN technology, which uses a high-strength aluminized steel, have resulted in pans that are both stronger and lighter,” he said. “These pans heat and cool faster, reducing the time required for cycles on the bakery line. The lighter weight of the pans removes thousands of pounds from the average bakery cycle, which reduces wear on both equipment and employees. Additionally, the increased strength of the pans reduces the potential for pan damage.”

Joakim Nordell, export sales manager, Middleby Bakery, mentioned that stacking pans upside down puts more weight on the rim and enables bakeries to stack them higher, saving valuable floor space in facilities.

“Storing pans on their rims is especially important with thinner gauged materials for pans,” he explained. “The cups can’t take as much weight as they used to, and they’re sensitive to being damaged, especially with bun pans.”