NEW YORK — UpSnack Brands, a recently formed company focused on snacking and sustainability, has acquired the assets of Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks and Spudsy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pipcorn made its debut in 2012 as a marketer of popped heirloom corn, and the brand’s portfolio has grown to include cheese balls, corn chips, crunchy snacks, upcycled heirloom flour twists and cornmeal fries. Spudsy was founded in 2018 and sources imperfect sweet potatoes to create puffed snacks, sweet potato fries and more.

Joe DePetrillo, chief executive officer of Pipcorn, will become CEO of UpSnack Brands following the transaction.

“We are thrilled that UpSnack Brands is uniting Pipcorn and Spudsy under the same umbrella, combining these two high growth brands to expand our impact in delivering great tasting snacks with a shared commitment to quality and sustainability,” DePetrillo said.