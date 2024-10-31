Pan handling and storage systems could become even more versatile in the near future as advances in artificial intelligence and deep-learning applications are applied to the process.

“People are looking for higher levels of automation,” noted Geert Schellens, sales director, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family and specialist in NewCap industrial handling solutions. “In addition to savings in labor costs, there is an increasing need for data to keep the efficiency of their lines as high as possible or data to ensure food safety. NewCap has developed the BAS360 system for this, with which customer-specific data can be collected.”

Dan Alper, product marketing manager, AMF Workhorse, a brand of AMF Bakery Systems, pointed out that AMF’s Bakery Intelligence portfolio of smart, digital technologies is moving the industry toward “a lights-out bakery” concept.

Specifically, the company is introducing machine learning, artificial intelligence and predictive maintenance to further advance reduced-labor bakery operations that contribute to the industry’s growth and overall sustainability.

Meanwhile, Frank Achterberg, president, CBF Bakery, said the company leverages automation with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and real-time monitoring to streamline communication between system components and to optimize operations without manual intervention.

“Advanced controls help minimize labor requirements, noise, pan damage and contamination by automating line communications,” he stated, “reducing pan accumulation and clamping, and ensuring proper pan flow throughput the system.”

As PLC control systems and line devices such as sensors become more sophisticated, complex pan and peel board handling systems can better manage changeovers and drive efficiencies, especially in bakeries with multiple pan sizes and line speeds, noted Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Equipment.

“Line settings can be preprogrammed in an operator interface panel menu,” he said. “Changeover between products by pulling up a different product menu is rapid and accurate.”

Joakim Nordell, export sales manager, Middleby Bakery, recommended using bar codes on pans to track the number of baking cycles to determine when pans should be recoated. They can also detect gaps in a production line.

Likewise, placing cameras throughout the line can be used for surveillance and to isolate pan jams, for example, inside a proofer or other issues that disrupt a production line.

“They can detect whether there are buns or bread in the pans after depanning,” he said. “They can also detect damage to pans.”

Bernardo Zermeno, marketing and customer development director, Rexfab, pointed out the latest in pan handing also focuses on lowering overhead through labor savings, enhancing workforce safety and even eliminating the use of compressed air from stackers and unstackers by using servos, robotics and other technologies.

“This advancement represents a game-changing shift in the industry, as it directly contributes to cost savings at both the investment and operational levels,” he explained. “By removing the need for compressed air, these units not only reduce energy consumption but also minimize maintenance requirements, leading to lower overall costs.”

Alper said today’s systems are designed to address the key challenges in high-speed production environments.

“By incorporating automation, robotics, smart technologies and ergonomic design principles, these systems not only improve the overall productivity of bakeries but also create a safer, quieter and more worker-friendly environment,” he pointed out.