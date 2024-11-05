The rise of charcuterie boards provided a boost to cracker sales. Initially, consumers sought out plain crackers to let the other ingredients shine, but that is shifting as consumers seek out new flavors.

“It used to be very simple: Charcuterie boards were made with meats and cheeses and some very plain flatbreads not to interfere with the great meats and cheeses,” said Dan Mader, chief executive officer, Rustic Bakery. “Now there’s just a lot more flavor on the board, including jams and honeys, fruits and vegetables, dips and sweet. We’re providing more intense flavors for charcuterie boards because that’s where the trend has gone, adding flavor to the board.”

Crackers are being positioned as versatile snacks that can be enjoyed on their own or paired with various toppings, reflecting a shift toward more flexible and creative uses, said Pooja Lal, analyst, US foodservice reports and Mintel Menu Insights.

“These trends reflect a broader movement toward innovation that balances indulgence, health and sustainability in the snacking category,” she said. “Twenty-seven percent of consumers say innovative flavors are an important attribute they consider when purchasing crackers, and 49% of snackers seek healthier snacks that will satisfy unhealthy cravings.”

Shaila Garde-Lester, vice president of marketing for Rustic Bakery, said she’s seen an evolution in charcuterie boards.

“There’s a moment where girl dinners were popular: people taking what they had on hand, creating a charcuterie board and making that a meal,” she said. “The way people eat is different, including a lot of smaller and healthier snacking; charcuterie boards fill that space. That’s what our crackers were originally designed for. The founder created these crackers to pair with artisan cheese.”

Crackers are increasingly crafted to complement specific cheeses or proteins and spreads, said Cara Figgins, president, Partners, a Tasteful Choice Co.

“We see this in premium products that emphasize pairing with charcuterie, cheese boards or dips,” she said. “We have also seen increasing focus on sustainable practices like using regenerative ingredients and more environmentally friendly packaging.”

This article is an excerpt from the October issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cookies & Crackers, click here.