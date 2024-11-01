Bakers are branching out into bolder flavors and trying new formats and other innovations to keep consumers interested and coming back for more.

“We have seen a mixture of both line extensions and brands extending beyond their heritage category,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor consumer goods and foodservice insights, Circana. “The line extensions are in the form of co-licensing, forms, flavors and/or limited-time offers. And the brands are extending from one category to another to drive excitement and trial from the brand’s loyal fans. One last trend is international heritage cookie/cracker brands migrating to the US and capturing consumer purchases for a little taste of home.”

The biggest trends exciting consumers in cookies are tied to quality-driven innovations, health-conscious options and noticeable on-pack callouts, said Pooja Lal, analyst, US foodservice reports and Mintel Menu Insights.

“Unique flavors are gaining traction with 39% of consumers interested in trying new and unusual flavors,” she noted. “Variety packs and bite-sized cookies are also an area of innovation consumers are particularly interested in. Brands have the opportunity to extend their reach and cast a wider net through versatile offerings. Offering new formats and smaller portions is a strategic way brands can promote snacking on cookies throughout the day.”

Cookie brands are pushing line extensions featuring new flavors, pack sizes and formats, she added.

“Brands are branching out in novel ways by launching gourmet products, experiential products and by expanding into international markets to grow exposure,” Lal said. “For example, Mondelez and Lotus Biscoff are collaborating to expand the Lotus Biscoff brand in India in 2025. This partnership aims to blend Biscoff’s unique taste with popular and familiar chocolate brands like Cadbury and Milka.”

Otis Spunkmeyer, owned by Los Angeles-based Aspire Bakeries, has ramped up innovation in its cookies with recent offerings like Red Velvet and Birthday Cake cookies. New spins on old favorites is also a strategy the company uses.

“ ‘New-stalgia,’ which we consider innovation that brings back good memories, like baking cookies at home, also influences our R&D,” said Paul Stippich, senior director of marketing, strategy and innovation, Aspire Bakeries. “For example, our new Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies feature chocolate in a new way that also taps into the on-trend, comforting flavor of pumpkin for desserts and snacks.”

He added that a good cookie program starts with traditional favorites.

“Chocolate and chocolate flavors are No. 1, followed by sugar, peanut butter, white chocolate macadamia nut and oatmeal raisin — not always in that order,” he said. “Consumers like surprises, so innovation is important, but the most popular innovations involve subtle twists on the classic flavors.”

C. Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods boasts dozens of flavors with 24 active seasonal flavors, said Aaron Sharpe, national wholesale manager. The company has already started ramping up for the holidays.

“We have a white Chocolate Spice cookie, and we have a butterscotch cookie we’re bringing back and just improved the recipe on that,” he said. “We have our traditional ones that are always our top sellers, our Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Icing. That one is always popular. We have our Crushed Peppermint Cookie. So, we have some of our normal hitters, but we have some new ones that we’re definitely excited about.”

Savor Patisserie offers four seasonal collections each year focusing on seasonal and on-trend flavors. Kelli Watts, founder and CEO of Savor Patisserie, Dallas, has a background in fashion design and said she takes inspiration for new ideas from the world around her like a fashion designer would.

“We recently did Margarita Meringues for summer, and that was a brand-new idea,” she pointed out. “They were lime-flavored and salted and were a huge hit. No one else is doing salted meringues. We are going to continue this idea forward in the fall with Salted Caramel-flavored meringues.”

This article is an excerpt from the October issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cookies & Crackers, click here.