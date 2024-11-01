MOUNT LAUREL, NJ. — J&J Snack Foods Corp. will launch a new artisanal soft pretzel product line: Brauhaus Pretzel.

Taking more than eight hours to produce, these authentic, Bavarian style, sourdough soft pretzels are hand crafted without artificial colors or flavors and feature a light and fluffy interior to balance out the crunchy exterior, J&J Snack Food said. The pretzels also may be fully baked and warmed up in minutes using an air fryer, conventional/toaster oven or microwave.

“Brauhaus Pretzel is J&J’s leading soft pretzel brand in foodservice channels, and we’re beyond excited to offer this hand-crafted, premium product in the freezer aisle for consumers to easily serve at home,” said Joanne Mizner, vice president of retail marketing at J&J Snack Foods. “We’ve done our research, and we know that sourdough pretzels are considered a highly relevant, classic snack or appetizer item. The authenticity is baked in — from Oktoberfest celebrations to holiday grazing tables, this snack is sure to level up snacking and entertaining at home.”

J&J Brauhaus soft pretzels will be available at select Price Chopper and Meijer stores this fall, with plans to expand to additional retailers in 2025. They will come in four-count packs with an Everything Bagel topping packet for $6.99.