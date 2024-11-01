BRUSSELS — After acquiring a majority share of Azerys in July, a Moroccan rosemary extraction company, Syensqo, has introduced Riza, a plant-based range of antioxidants and flavors derived from rosemary.

The company said the ingredients may help preserve omega-3 fatty acids for longer, may be a stabilizer of flavor and color properties and may maintain product quality and shelf life for food products.

“The Riza range aims to help food manufacturers eliminate artificial preservatives by providing them with a natural alternative,” said Christophe Cartier, aroma market director at Syensqo. “With the natural benefits of rosemary extract antioxidants, we can create tailor-made solutions for our customers' needs.”

Riza may be used in such applications as meat, bakery, prepared foods, oil and fat-based food products and beverages.

The company said solutions covering pure rosemary and mixed blends are available in powdered or liquid forms and contains different carnosic and acid contents, according to the company.