SWEDESBORO, NJ. — Dr. Schär said that two of its bread products (Artisan Baker White Bread and Deli Style bread) are now available at Publix stores throughout the United States.

The Artisan Baker White Bread has a soft texture and rich flavor for sandwiches and toast while the Deli Style bread was designed specifically for sandwich making, Dr. Schär said. Both bread varieties are made without artificial preservatives and are compatible with many dietary preferences, including gluten-free.

“At Dr. Schär, we are dedicated to meeting the needs of gluten-free consumers, and our expansion into Publix stores means more and more people can rediscover the joy of eating,” said Todd Boyer, regional sales manager of Dr. Schär. “We believe that everyone deserves great-tasting bread, and we’re thrilled to offer our Artisan Baker range to even more families. Our commitment to innovation drives us to expand our reach and ensure that delicious gluten-free products are available in every pantry.”