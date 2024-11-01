BOILING SPRINGS, SC — Nathan Norris Sr., director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for Highland Baking Co., Northbrook, Ill., and a member of the American Society of Baking (ASB) board of directors, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30. He was 64.

Born May 16, 1960, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Ervin E. Norris Sr. and Dorothy Martinia, Norris served in the US Army for 18 years as a Sergeant First Class and an instructor.

His career in the baking industry began at Wendy’s New Bakery Co., Zanesville, Ohio, where he spent more than 35 years as a production worker, production supervisor and eventually operations manager.

Norris then spent almost two years working for East Balt Bakeries, Chicago, before joining Northbrook, Ill.-based Highland Baking Co.’s Spartanburg, SC operation. He worked for four years as plant manager before assuming the role of director of diversity, equity and inclusion in May 2021.

He joined ASB’s board of directors in 2016 and became the organization’s secretary and treasurer in 2020. Active in industry events and a strong proponent of DEI programs, Norris participated in both BEMA and IBIE panel discussions that explored diversity initiatives in the baking industry.

Norris is survived by his wife, Becky S. Norris of 38 years; two sons, Nathan (Shana) L. Norris Jr. of North Carolina and Jeff Barnett of Cambridge, Ohio; two daughters, Misty (Devine) Barnett-Judd of South Carolina and Amanda (Mike) Manares of Tempe, Ariz.; and eight grandchildren.