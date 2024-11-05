LONDON, ONT. — Givaudan has become an authorized distributor of Comet’s fiber product called Arrabina in the United States market.

Arrabina is a gluten-free wheat fiber extract and features a combination of prebiotics, including arabinoxylan, lignin and also polyphenols. It is produced from upcycled materials and Upcycled certified.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Comet and offer its unique, natural fiber that is sustainably sourced,” said Timothee Olagne, health and nutrition category director at Givaudan. “We selected Comet’s Arrabina as it allows our customers to enhance the nutritional value of their products and deliver innovative food experiences with gut health benefits."

Arrabina may be used in such applications as coffee, tea, beverages, protein powders, gummies, supplements, baked foods, snacks bars, chocolate and confectionery.

The ingredient is stable at low pH and high temperatures and is soluble, flavorless and dissolves clear.

“As we enter into our second year of full-scale production, we are excited to collaborate with Givaudan to expand our market reach for Arrabina,” said Loula Merkel, chief executive officer of Comet.