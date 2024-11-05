MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. has completed its $85 million investment for a 65% majority ownership stake in Skyland Grain, LLC, which operates grain receiving facilities in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

The companies first announced they had signed a nonbinding letter of intent for the transaction back in June.

“With Skyland becoming part of The Andersons, we are confident that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities in this region, which boasts the fastest-growing feed demand in the country,” said Bill Krueger, president and chief executive officer of The Andersons. “Skyland’s strong farmer relationships and core assets in grain, agronomy, cotton and fuel, combined with our grain merchandising presence across the US make this a powerful combination. Further, by bringing together our agronomy businesses, we not only double the size of The Andersons retail farm center business, but our combined buying power and expansive reach will create new opportunities for our customers, enhancing their competitiveness across the North American agricultural supply chain.”

Pete Goetzmann, CEO of Skyland, added, “We are excited to join forces with The Andersons. Their asset footprint is a strong complement to ours, offering our producers greater access to the best markets. As a leader in the grain trade with a proven track record, The Andersons merchandising expertise, combined with Skyland’s deep local market knowledge and customer base, creates a powerful synergy that aligns perfectly with our mission of connecting our producers to the world.”

The Andersons, based in Maumee, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Operating 77 grain storage facilities with 178.93 million bus of licensed grain storage, The Andersons is listed sixth among North American grain handling companies in Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2024 Grain & Milling Annual.

Skyland Grain, based in Ulysses, Kan., has cooperative roots dating to 1915 and began operating in August 2004 with Johnson Cooperative Grain Co. and ADM Grain Co. as the founding parent companies. Most recently, Ag Producers Co-op became a part of the joint venture on April 1, 2021, and later merged into Skyland Co-op, Inc. on Jan. 31, 2023.

Skyland Grain currently operates grain receiving facilities at 65 locations across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas, with total licensed grain storage capacity of over 174 million bus. Skyland Grain also operates three cotton gins in Olton, Spearman, and Plainview, Texas. Skyland Grain also has a full-service agronomy department that provides bulk liquid, dry, and anhydrous ammonia fertilizers, chemicals, and seed, as well as custom application for fertilizer and chemicals.