ASHBURNHAM, MASS. — FloZein Products, a manufacturer of a corn protein that forms a clear, flexible film that may enhance the shelf life of food, confectionery and nutraceutical products called zein, has acquired MasterCoat, a line of confectionery glazes and polishes from LBB Specialties, a specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor. FloZein Products now will sell and support MasterCoat. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“These products, when combined with our zein-based coatings, will give us a complete portfolio of high quality confectionery products,” said Rachel Freedman, president of FloZein Products. “Adding MasterCoat to our zein-based confectionery coatings gives our customers, old and new, choices of both zein- and shellac-based glazes and polishes.”

Through the acquisition, MasterCoat will join FloZein’s range of biobased, vegan, food safe glazes, coatings, adhesives and polymers.

The MasterCoat line was produced for the confectionery industry to offer sustainable and clean label products, according to the company.

The MasterCoat line may enhance shine and texture, improve durability and shelf life that may help prevent bloom in chocolates and stickiness in gummies, according to the company.

“As an existing co-manufacturer of many MasterCoat products, FloZein Products brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ensure a smooth transition,” said Mike DeGennaro, senior vice president of LBB Specialties. “The integration of the MasterCoat line into FloZein's offerings will be seamless, maintaining the quality and reliability our customers have come to expect.”