There’s no sugarcoating it. Scratches, nicks, dents and more can lead to death by a thousand cuts when it comes to extending pan life. With thousands of pans in an average bakery, this battle of attrition can make or break the bottom line.

As the saying goes, live long and prosper.

However, another leading cause of pan failure involves improperly cleaning or not doing it at all, noted Scott Bieker, executive vice president of sales, North America, Bundy Baking Solutions.

“Leftover debris on pans and improper cleaning procedures can cause premature coating degradation,” he explained. “To avoid this, bakers should remove debris from toppings and other material after each cycle, making sure that they use only soft brushes or air knives set to the proper pressure. Cleaning pans promptly after use and thoroughly drying them before storage are crucial steps in preventing damage and extending the life of the pans.”

Moreover, the popular use of viscous plant-based, egg or protein washes that give bread, buns and brioche an extra shine or deeper color makes proper cleaning a sticky issue.

“This trend is driving the need for bakers to be more mindful of the frequency of their pan cleaning and refurbishment schedules for pans of all coating types, even those with long-life coatings,” Bieker said.

He recommended that bakers determine the proper pan coating type based on several factors, including the specific products being produced in the pans, ingredient formulations, their budget and even their geographic location, particularly in relation to nearby facilities that can refurbish pans of certain coating types.

Royal Kaak also offers pan coating and can custom design pans, peel boards and other bakeware for its pan handling systems, said Thijs Meijnen, product sales manager, Royal Kaak.

“We are producing them by ourselves, and this gives us the optimal flexibility for designing systems for our robots,” he added. “So that makes the process all integrated.”

This article is an excerpt from the October 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Pan Coating & Handling, click here.