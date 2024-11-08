SEATTLE – Arzeda has surpassed 10 tons of production for its ProSweet Reb M. The Seattle-based company created the zero-calorie sweetener through Intelligent Protein Design Technology, which combines physics-based protein design and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to create, validate and manufacture new designer proteins and enzymes.

Arzeda extracts Reb A from the stevia leaf. Reb A, a steviol glycoside, is abundant in the leaf, but it may have a bitter aftertaste. Then Arzeda uses enzymes to convert Reb A into Reb M, a steviol glycoside that is less abundant in the leaf but has a taste and texture closer to sugar. Creating Reb M this way lowers its cost, according to Arzeda.

David Baker, PhD, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Washington, co-founded Seattle-based Arzeda in 2009. He won a Nobel Prize in chemistry this year for building new kinds of proteins.

“The pace of innovation we’re driving really speaks to the impact Intelligent Protein Design Technology will have on the world,” said Alexandre Zanghellini, co-founder and chief executive officer of Arzeda. “Our founding team took a bold leap over a decade ago when we decided to spin out from David’s lab and follow the science of protein design. I could not be prouder of David for his vision, leadership and tireless efforts in this space, making him exceptionally deserving of the Nobel Prize.”

based in Malmö, Sweden, and Arzeda in 2022 entered into a joint development agreement to accelerate the innovation of plant-based oils for the food industry through the application of novel enzymes.