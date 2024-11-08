ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. on Nov. 7 celebrated the opening of its 900,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in McCalla, Ala. The plant will support production of the company’s Uncrustables frozen sandwiches.

“The opening of our new facility in McCalla furthers our commitment to invest in our strategy to build leading brands in attractive categories,” said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer. “We have grown Uncrustables from a $12 million brand to one delivering approximately $800 million in annual net sales last fiscal year. With the new facility now open, we are well positioned to realize our goal of $1 billion in annual net sales by the end of fiscal year 2026.”

J.M. Smucker first announced plans for the new facility back in November 2021. At that time, the company said it planned to invest approximately $1.1 billion in the McCalla plant.

The opening of the McCalla plant builds on J.M. Smucker’s continued efforts to build out capacity in support of demand for Uncrustables, which were introduced in 1998. The company opened the first facility dedicated to Uncrustables more than 20 years ago, in Scottsville, Ky. A second facility, measuring 430,000 square feet, was opened in Longmont, Colo., in August 2019. Both the Scottsville and Longmont plants have been expanded over the years to accommodate the growth of J.M. Smucker’s Uncrustables business.

“Our Uncrustables brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the food industry thanks to passionate and loyal fans who swear by the unmatched quality and pillowy softness of the fresh-baked bread, the delicious flavor combinations and the ultimate convenience the products offer,” said Rebecca Scheidler, senior vice president and general manager, frozen handheld and spreads, The J.M. Smucker Co. “Since the launch of Uncrustables more than two decades ago, we have invested to support the incredible momentum of this business and established a beloved brand that will continue to drive meaningful growth for the long-term. This new facility and our team in McCalla will play a critical role in the next chapter of our story as we drive and nurture this brand to its full potential.”

Earlier this fall J.M. Smucker

. Other varieties include peanut butter and grape jelly, peanut butter and strawberry jam, chocolate flavored hazelnut, peanut butter and honey, peanut butter, reduced sugar peanut butter and grape on wheat bread, and reduced sugar peanut butter and strawberry on wheat bread.