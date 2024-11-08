In today’s tight labor market, many bakeries are creating a more secure, employee-friendly workplace by automating unnecessary lifting, repetitive motion and other tasks like manual stacking, unstacking and storing of pans. This allows companies to move employees to other positions within the operation that contribute greater value to the bottom line.

“Modern pan handling equipment includes safety features such as automatic shutoffs, sensors and barriers that prevent accidents during pan handling operations,” said Dan Alper, product marketing manager, AMF Workhorse, a brand of AMF Bakery Systems. “These systems are designed to protect workers from injuries related to heavy or hot pans and to ensure safe operation of the equipment.”

To reduce the risks to employees, robotic pan handing systems now provide more safety by using technology that will ensure a higher precision with lower needed maintenance, noted Paolo Berlaffa, applications manager, bakery, GEA Bakery.

“By using sensors and artificial intelligence, robots can provide a safer environment, while the risk of accidents or injuries associated with human handling cannot be neglected,” he said.

Earplugs are often part of employee attire because bakeries and other industrial facilities are usually noisy places to work.

Bernardo Zermeno, marketing and customer development director, Rexfab, pointed out that today’s pan stacking and unstacking systems incorporate advanced materials and technologies that dampen sound, such as quieter motors and belt-driven mechanisms, which replace louder, traditional components.

“These systems also integrate automation features that alleviate labor by reducing the need for manual handling, allowing for seamless, hands-free operation that speeds up the production process,” he observed.

To lower the decibel level, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family focuses on how pans are conveyed throughout the plant.

“We reduce noise by using special conveyor belts that produce less noise, but certainly also by avoiding conveyor belts that continue to transport under baking pans unnecessarily,” said Geert Schellens, sales director, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family. “This not only causes noise, but also wear and tear on the baking pans. Safety is an important issue in our designs. The lines are divided into safety zones and equipped with the necessary sensors or shielding to prevent unsafe situations.”

Frank Achterberg, president, CBF Bakery, recommended using gentle handling mechanisms, such as soft-touch or padded surfaces, to cushion pans and minimize impact damage.

Moreover, the use of nonmetallic belts eliminates metal-to-metal contact, reducing noise, pan warping and metallic contamination of products.

“Variable-speed controls allow us to adjust speeds according to pan and product types, preventing jostling or tipping,” he added.

To reduce maintenance, Achterberg said, the company has replaced chain drives with shaft-mounted motors, timing belts and sealed-for-life bearings.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Pan Coating & Handling, click here.