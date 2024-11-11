EAGLE, IDAHO — Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products for restaurants and retailers, has officially opened its Kruiningen, The Netherlands, facility that will produce frozen potato products. Lamb Weston said the plant investment increases its annual production capacity by approximately 430 million lbs.

With the facility, which is the company’s second in Kruiningen, the company also will integrate sustainable technologies for potato processing and product packaging, according to Lamb Weston.

The facility is part of the company’s expansion plan it announced in 2021. That plan was aimed at increasing its scale and capitalizing on global consumer demand for value-added potato products.

In its fiscal 2021 financial results, Lamb Weston/Meijer, a European joint venture, announced it would expand production at the Kruiningen plant. That investment cost the company $237 million and added approximately 390 million lbs of capacity.